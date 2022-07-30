It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling h…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's …
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperat…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …