Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.