Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should b…
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of …