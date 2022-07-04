The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It sho…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. …
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Auburn.…