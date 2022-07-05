Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
