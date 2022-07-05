 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News