Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expe…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 63% c…
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. E…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…