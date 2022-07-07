Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.