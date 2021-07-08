The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
