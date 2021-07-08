Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.