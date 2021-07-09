Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and v…
For the drive home in Auburn: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…