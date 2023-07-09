Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Auburn, NY
