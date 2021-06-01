 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

