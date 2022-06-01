The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 d…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heav…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.