Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

