Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to r…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…
Auburn's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees.…