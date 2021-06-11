 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

