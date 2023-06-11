The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degree…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly c…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Period…