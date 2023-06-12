Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Auburn, NY
