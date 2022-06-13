Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Aub…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…