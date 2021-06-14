Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY
