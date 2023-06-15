Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Auburn, NY
