Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.