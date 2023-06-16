Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Auburn, NY
