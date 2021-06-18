Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY
