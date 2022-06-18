Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.