It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.