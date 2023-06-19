Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly c…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…