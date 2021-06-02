 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

