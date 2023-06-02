Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Auburn, NY
