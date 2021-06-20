 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

