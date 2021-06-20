Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forec…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and vari…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.