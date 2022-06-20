It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Auburn, NY
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
