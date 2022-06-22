Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …