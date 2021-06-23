Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.