Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Auburn, NY
