The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn …
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for th…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. I…