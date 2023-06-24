Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Auburn, NY
