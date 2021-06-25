 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

