The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Auburn, NY
