The Auburn area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
