Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Auburn, NY
