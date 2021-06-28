 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

