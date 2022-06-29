Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Auburn, NY
