Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.