Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Auburn, NY
