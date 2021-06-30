 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

