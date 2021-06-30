The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thu…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…