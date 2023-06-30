Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pla…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…