The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% ch…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will b…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Auburn…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 60F. …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The are…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …