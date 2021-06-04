Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.