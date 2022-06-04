Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.