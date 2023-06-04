Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…