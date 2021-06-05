 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News