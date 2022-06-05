 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

