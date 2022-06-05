Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light …
This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…