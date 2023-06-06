Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Auburn, NY
