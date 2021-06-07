 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

